30,005 Shares in Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurotrope in the third quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neurotrope in the second quarter worth $57,000. One68 Global Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurotrope by 9.1% in the third quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Neurotrope in the third quarter worth $167,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRP stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Neurotrope, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Schechter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,012 shares of company stock valued at $107,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. It also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

