30,822 Shares in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MobileIron by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MobileIron by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MobileIron by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MobileIron in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MobileIron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MobileIron news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

