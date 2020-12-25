35,513 Shares in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Norbord by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Norbord by 130.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Norbord by 15.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Norbord in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 366.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

