3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,172.73. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,157.00, with a volume of 291,481 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

