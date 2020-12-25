$406.76 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $406.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. DocuSign posted sales of $274.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,704 shares of company stock worth $12,561,649 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.57 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

