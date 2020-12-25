46,806 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

