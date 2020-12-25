4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,292.53

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,292.53 and traded as high as $2,625.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,620.00, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £741.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,514.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,293.41.

In other news, insider Tina Southall bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($23,438.72).

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

