$51.14 Million in Sales Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to report sales of $51.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $196.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.37 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $246.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

NYSE:MHH opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.