5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Up 9%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.