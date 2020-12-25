$617.84 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $617.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.33 million and the highest is $620.18 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 262,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

