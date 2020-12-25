$740.26 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $740.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.18 million to $753.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 11,228,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,569,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

