888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.04

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.04 and traded as high as $287.77. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 263,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.

In related news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99). Also, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £4,549,041.68 ($5,943,352.08). Insiders sold a total of 2,234,291 shares of company stock valued at $559,004,168 in the last three months.

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

