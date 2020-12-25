$9.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $9.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.46 million to $33.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.33 million, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $41.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

