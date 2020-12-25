9,184 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

