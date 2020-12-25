Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 12,937 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$51.21 million and a PE ratio of 41.25.

About Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec.

