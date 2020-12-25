ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Sells $75,276.25 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

