Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.60

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and traded as high as $140.00. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 63,225 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £229.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.76.

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

