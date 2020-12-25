Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,999. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

