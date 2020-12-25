Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

