Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 12,004,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 3,490,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

