adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $764,803.01

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $764,803.01 and approximately $970.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00315632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.