adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.24 ($310.87).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €293.60 ($345.41) on Monday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €279.86 and a 200 day moving average of €262.89.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

