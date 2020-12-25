adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.24 ($310.87).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €293.60 ($345.41) on Monday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €279.86 and a 200 day moving average of €262.89.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.