Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.39. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 99,904 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

