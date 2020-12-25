Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 30th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aequi Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ARBGU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.30.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Aequi Acquisition Corp.

