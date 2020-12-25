Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $133,947.10 and $52,553.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00316946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

