AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.75. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 278,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $81,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,637 shares of company stock valued at $739,962.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

