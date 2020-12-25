Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Agilysys worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $41.04 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

