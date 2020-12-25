Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.50

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 1255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $968.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

