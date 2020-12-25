AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

AGFS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.