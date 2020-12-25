Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.60 and traded as high as $34.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 6,978 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

