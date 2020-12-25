Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $107.44 Average PT from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

