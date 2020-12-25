Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $71.31. 886,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,395,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. FMR LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

