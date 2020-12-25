Alliance Global Partners Trims Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Target Price to $1.10

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

