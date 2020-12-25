Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

ALLY opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

