Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Trading Up 638.1%

Shares of Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD) were up 638.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $898,845.00, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

