AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Earns Outperform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$22.50 target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.46.

Get AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) alerts:

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.08. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. Analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.