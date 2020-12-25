AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $104.25. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

