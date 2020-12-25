American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) PT Raised to $45.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

