American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

