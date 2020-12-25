American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after acquiring an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

