American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,609,383.15.

Larry Reaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Larry Reaugh sold 4,500 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$922.50.

CVE:AMY opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. American Manganese Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.50 million and a P/E ratio of 175.00.

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

