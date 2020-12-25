America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $217.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.23 million to $224.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $186.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $847.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.17 million to $856.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $884.06 million, with estimates ranging from $876.47 million to $891.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. 24,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $728.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

