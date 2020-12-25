Amon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,701.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $30,701.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00324093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

