AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Up 115.2% This Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 109.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $24,699.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 115.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

