Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post $241.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $243.55 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $954.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 537,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $861.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

