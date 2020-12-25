Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 492,344 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

