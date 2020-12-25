Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Plexus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.