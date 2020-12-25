Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

