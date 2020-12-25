Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 7,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $117.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

